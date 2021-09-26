Ramaphosa to present a preview of ANC’s manifesto

The governing party will launch its manifesto in Tshwane on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will present a preview of the party’s manifesto on Sunday evening.

“President Ramaphosa will use the manifesto preview event to also introduce ANC councillor candidates for the 2021 local government elections who will also get an opportunity to make a few remarks,” the party said in a statement.

The party said less than 500 people would be in attendance of the launch.

It will be followed by localised manifesto launches in the metros and the rest of local municipalities.

