Ramaphosa says issues with candidates will be resolved after elections

Cyril Ramaphosa is in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng as part of the party elections campaign ahead of the 1 November polls.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramphosa has acknowledged that the local government party candidate process has been a thorny issue in the party.

The ANC president has taken his campaign to Ekurhuleni and has been talking to members of the public over a number of issues.

The subject that appears to bother many there is the party candidates process.

There have been complaints from various structures about the exclusion of their preferred candidates across the country at ANC branches.

Residents in Ekurhuleni said they are not happy with the person who will be running for the upcoming local government elections.

"I'm told that you have issues with candidates, this is not the only area where the are such issues, we will resolve the matter but only after the elections. Let's get out and vote," said the ANC president.

Ramaphosa is due to hold another public meeting in Thembisa