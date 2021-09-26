Motorist arrested for killing a cheetah at Kruger National Park

It’s understood the suspect allegedly ran over the animal near the Punda Maria camp on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A motorist has been arrested after killing a cheetah at the Kruger National Park.

The national park’s spokesperson Ike Phaahla on Saturday said the occupants of the vehicle were handed over to the police a case was opened.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage, but it seems rangers noticed the damage on the car and shortly after, came across the dead animal. Occupants were briefly detained by the rangers until the police took over the case. We want to urge people to enjoy the bush by following the rules of the park and adhering to the speed limit.”

