More still needed to help residents of Ravensmead after fire

The fire started at the Appelboord informal settlement on Friday night and was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders in Ravensmead, in Cape Town, have thanked those who have provided aid to residents affected by a fire, saying much more was needed.

The cause of the fire remains unclear while around 150 people have been left displaced.

The devastating blaze claimed the lives of three people, while two others were hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers has joined in providing assistance to those who have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Affected residents are temporarily being housed at the local welfare centre.

Those able to assist can drop their donations at the facility or contact Gift of the Givers.