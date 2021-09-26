Mantashe urges ANC candidates to serve the people
Gwede Mantashe was leading the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape in the OR Tambo region on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned party mayoral and council hopefuls to serve and not think the organisation belongs to them.
Party leaders have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to get more votes ahead of the local government elections.
Mantashe said councillors were public representatives and nothing else.
“ANC belongs to the people, not individuals. The ANC requires all its councillors to convene regularly and consult communities.”
@MyANC National Chairperson, Comrade @GwedeMantashe1 attending a briefing session at Madwaleni Community Hall, Amathole Region, Eastern Cape.#VoteANC (@MYANC) September 26, 2021
The National Chairperson is in the region to lead the ANCs 2021 Local Government Elections campaign. #ANCLGE2021 #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/kwgiFCRUWI
ANC National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe attending a Community meeting in Ward 5,Mbobeleni village, OR Tambo Region.#VoteANC (@MYANC) September 25, 2021
The ANC will launch its 2021 Local Government Elections #ANCManifesto on Monday, 27 September in Tshwane. #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/5fpwexicu3
We must ensure that all registered voters come out in numbers on the 1st of November 2021 to #VoteANC.Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) September 25, 2021
An ANC government must ensure that all South Africans access quality healthcare to enjoy longer, healthier & more productive lives. pic.twitter.com/Nld71JUZVA