Mantashe urges ANC candidates to serve the people

Gwede Mantashe was leading the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape in the OR Tambo region on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned party mayoral and council hopefuls to serve and not think the organisation belongs to them.

Mantashe was leading the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape in the OR Tambo region on Saturday.

Party leaders have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to get more votes ahead of the local government elections.

Mantashe said councillors were public representatives and nothing else.

“ANC belongs to the people, not individuals. The ANC requires all its councillors to convene regularly and consult communities.”