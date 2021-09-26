Northern Cape man (29) expected in court following rape of young girl (8)

It's understood the girl was playing with her friends when the man allegedly chased, grabbed and raped her.

JOHANNESBURG - A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Douglas Magistrates' Court on Monday following the rape of an eight-year-old girl.



It's understood the little girl was playing with her friends near a dumping site in the Breipal area in the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

The man allegedly chased, grabbed and raped the young girl.

Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana explained, “The victim's friends managed to run away and report the incident to their parents. The suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended.”

The investigation remains underway.

