Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments

Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country as he cited several challenges that were raised.

He promised that EFF municipalities would formulate policies for land reform.

"Every EFF municipality will have a land and agricultural development directorate to prioritise availing land to needy citizens".

He also touched on the sensitive subject of graves, saying that land will be provisioned for this task as more and more townships in the country warn that they are running out of burial space.

"And we will expropriate unused land to allocate burial site for the people of Hammanskraal and the people of Soweto and everywhere else where people need cemeteries".

The party will be contesting the local government polls for the second time on 1 November.

