Law enforcement officials out in numbers as holidaymakers head home

As the Heritage weekend draws to an end at least nine road fatalities were recorded in Gauteng and officials are concerned that the number could soon rise.

JOHANNESBURG - Provincial traffic officials said law enforcement agencies will be out in full force on all major routes as holidaymakers are expected to head home.

In the latest deadly crash, four people died when a truck overturned on the N12 near the Kliprivier offramp.

"Gauteng traffic police, community safety warns motorists and other road users of heavy traffic volumes on major routes and Freeways. That is the N1 from Limpopo, the N3 to KZN, N12 eMalahleni, N4 Mpumalanga as well as N4 and N12 North West"said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo the Transport Department said toll gates along the busy N1 highway are congested.

The Department's spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala has urged motorists to drive with caution after at least seven people died on the province's roads.

"We are expecting traffic to pick up on N1 and R101 going back to Gauteng. This will need much patience from our people but our officers will be around to assist. What ask our motorist to never use oncoming traffic to try to reach the toll gate".

In the Western Cape, an accident claimed six lives outside Worcester earlier on Sunday.

It's understood that the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another.

