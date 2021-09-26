Investigations into deadly Ravensmead blaze underway
Three people died and two others remain in hospital for smoke inhalation after Friday's fire that left 150 people displaced.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted 22 homes in the Ravensmead area in Cape Town.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze during the early hours of Saturday morning.
#RavensmeadFire Three people have died, and two others are being treated for smoke inhalation following a blaze in the Ravensmead area, in Cape Town.
Images: supplied pic.twitter.com/IqAJNlPxhu
Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers has been providing hot meals, blankets, baby care packs and more to those affected.
The Ravensmead Action Group's Jeffrey Oliphant thanked the NGO and others who have been lending a helping hand.
Food parcels, clothing, blankets, toiletries and more are desperately needed at the Rawel Centre.
