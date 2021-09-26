Investigations into deadly Ravensmead blaze underway

Three people died and two others remain in hospital for smoke inhalation after Friday's fire that left 150 people displaced.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted 22 homes in the Ravensmead area in Cape Town.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze during the early hours of Saturday morning.