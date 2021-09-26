Go

Investigations into deadly Ravensmead blaze underway

Three people died and two others remain in hospital for smoke inhalation after Friday's fire that left 150 people displaced.

faisxrwxeag-bkujfif
faisxrwxeag-bkujfif
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted 22 homes in the Ravensmead area in Cape Town.

Three people died and two others remain in hospital for smoke inhalation after Friday's fire that left 150 people displaced.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers has been providing hot meals, blankets, baby care packs and more to those affected.

The Ravensmead Action Group's Jeffrey Oliphant thanked the NGO and others who have been lending a helping hand.

Food parcels, clothing, blankets, toiletries and more are desperately needed at the Rawel Centre.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA