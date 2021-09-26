EFF vows to rid municipalities of improperly hired staff members
The EFF launched its manifesto for the upcoming local government elections at a rally in Johannesburg's Gandhi Square on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has vowed to rid municipalities of improperly hired staff members as it committed to clean and competent governance should it be elected.
With irregular appointments, one of the challenges noted by authorities responsible for local government oversight - EFF leader Julius Malema said this would be a thing of the past under the EFF.
He warned that they would "Fire" workers employed through sex for jobs schemes and other corrupt means.
"All those who got jobs for sex are going to be fired".
He also said they would go after the expanded public works programme who were hired in ANC meetings.
"How did they hire you, if you were hired in an ANC branch meeting, out".
The manifesto launch also coincided will the unveiling of EFF's new head offices which were named after late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela whose birthday was on Sunday.
Children of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after the unveiling of the name of the new EFF Headquarters
uMama uyajabula. pic.twitter.com/jKg9KCNZei
The Head Office of the Economic Freedom Fighters are called WINNIE MADIKIZELA MANDELA HOUSE, and it will be from this Head Office where we will be running all affairs of the Organisation.
