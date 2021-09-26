DA wants to rope in Public Protector in fight against Brandfort renaming

The renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela was approved and gazetted by the government earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering taking the fight against the renaming of the Free State town of Brandfort to the Officer of the Public Protector.

The name - Winnie Mandela - was approved and gazetted by the government earlier this year.

But the DA is against the move, claiming the public participation process was not followed.

The renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela has been a thorny issue for some months now.

The process was due to be concluded on Sunday with the unveiling, but it’s been postponed yet again.

The DA claims the public participation process was not followed and filed a petition with more than 700 signatures of people objecting to the name change.

The arts and culture department, however, maintains its done what was expected by law.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters' view on the matter has been clear: it supports the renaming of the town.

On Friday, a road sign with Winnie Mandela’s name on it was defaced allegedly by residents opposed to the name change.

