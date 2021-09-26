COVID deaths down significantly since last cycle

Since the outbreak on South African shores, 87,001 people have died from COVID.

JOHANNESBURG - Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have decreased significantly since the last reporting cycle with only 34 people dying from COVID-related complications in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths to 87,001 since the outbreak on South African shores.

News cases reflect the same with only 1,634 infections in the same period, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,895,976.

Gauteng accounts for only 201 of the new cases with KwaZulu-Natal in the lead with 350 new cases.

There have been 57 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours with 16,814,890 people being inoculated so far nationwide.

