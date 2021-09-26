Go

Correctional Services’ Khaya Somgqeza killed in car crash

Khaya Somgqeza was killed in a crash near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday. Details surrounding the crash are unknown.

FILE: The Department of Justice expressed its shock following the accident. Picture: Pexels.com
JOHANNESBURG - Yet another senior government official has died on South Africa's roads.

He was head of office for Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Patekile Holomisa.

The Department of Justice expressed its shock following the accident.

The department's Chrispin Phiri on Saturday said: “Somgqeza was an experienced public servant who executed his responsibilities with immense dedication and commitment. We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Somgqeza's death was on the same day that newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo was laid to rest after also being killed in a car crash.

