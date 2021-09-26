Concern as SA administers less than 30k vaccines in the past 24 hours

In order to reach as many people as possible ahead of the fourth wave, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape are expected to target areas with low vaccine uptake.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - With 1,634 new COVID-19 cases picked up in the past 24 hours, provinces are warning residents about complacency as the long weekend draws to an end.

In order to reach as many people as possible ahead of the fourth wave, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape are expected to target areas with low vaccine uptake.

This comes after the health ministry said just under 30,000 people had been given a COVID-19 vaccination in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

This is still far below government’s target of vaccinating 300,000 people a day.

South Africa’s official death toll has now surpassed the 87,000 mark.

The agonising milestone comes as the country’s vaccination rollout saw only 29,956 jabs administered in the past 24 hours.

While close to 8.3 million people in South Africa have been fully vaccinated, it only translates to about 20% of the country’s adult population.

Government has set an ambitious target to vaccinate 70% of the population by December.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the continent had recorded over 8.2 million COVID-19 infections with South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia among the hardest hit countries.

WESTERN CAPE

The Western Cape Department of Health on Sunday said it was seeing a decline in demand for covid-19 vaccines.

This comes as the province prepares to exit its third wave of infections by the end of next week.

To date, more than 1.2 million residents in the province have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials in the province are currently dealing with over 8,000 current infections.

At the peak of the third wave, the province recorded well over 40,000 active cases.

With the threat of the fourth wave looming, the number of people lining up for a jab is dwindling.

The department's Maret Lesch said residents should ensure they received at least one dose of a vaccine in the coming weeks to ensure they would be fully immunised by Christmas.

Over 1.9 million Western Cape residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.