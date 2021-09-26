8 fatalities recorded on Gauteng roads since start of long weekend

Major roads exiting and leading to the Gauteng province are expected to be heavily congested on Sunday as holidaymakers make their way back.

JOHANNESBURG - As the long weekend comes to an end, Gauteng traffic police said they would remain on high alert.

The officials on Sunday this is as a result of eight fatalities that have been recorded since Friday.

Department spokesperson Sello Maremane said: “We call on road users to adhere to the speed limits and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on a trip. Gauteng traffic police would also like to urge road users to be considerate to one another.”

