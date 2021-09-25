WATCH LIVE: DA launches its manifesto ahead of local govt elections
The party wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its manifesto on Saturday.
Announcing its manifesto plans on Friday, the DA said the document would serve as a blueprint for towns and cities.
The party also wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.
WACTCH LIVE: DA manifesto launch
