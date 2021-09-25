WATCH LIVE: DA launches its manifesto ahead of local govt elections

Go

The party wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.

The Democratic Alliance will be launching its manifesto on 25 September 2021. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its manifesto on Saturday.

Announcing its manifesto plans on Friday, the DA said the document would serve as a blueprint for towns and cities.

The party also wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.

