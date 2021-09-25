WATCH LIVE: DA launches its manifesto ahead of local govt elections

The party wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its manifesto on Saturday.

Announcing its manifesto plans on Friday, the DA said the document would serve as a blueprint for towns and cities.

The party also wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.

WACTCH LIVE: DA manifesto launch

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.