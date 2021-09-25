Three people dead, 150 others displaced by Ravensmead blaze The blaze, which started on Saturday morning, destroyed 22 homes, leaving about 150 people displaced. Ravensmead

Informal settlement fires CAPE TOWN - Three people have died and two others are being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Ravensmead in Cape Town. #RavensmeadFire Three people have died, and two others are being treated for smoke inhalation following a blaze in the Ravensmead area, in Cape Town. LP

Images: supplied pic.twitter.com/IqAJNlPxhu EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2021

The blaze, which started on Saturday morning, destroyed 22 homes, leaving about 150 people displaced.

Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers has been providing humanitarian aid.

Hot meals, water, baby care packs and blankets are being distributed while the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Anyone who can assist can contact the organisation.

Just last week, a blaze destroyed around 100 homes at the Overcome Heights informal settlement, near Capricorn.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.