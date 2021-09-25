SA's youth vows court action if climate change is not addressed urgently

On Friday, a group of young people gathered at Parliament to call on government to act urgently.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town youth organisations say they are willing to head to court if government does not address climate change.

They joined millions across the world in support of the Global Climate Strike.

The African Climate Alliance (ACA) and other organisations want an end to all public and private capital investment in the fossil fuel-intensive industry and a commitment to eliminate all fossil fuel electricity production by 2035.

The ACA’s Gabriel Klaasen says it’s time government act on their concerns.

"Rapid increase and scale of these disasters is not a coincidence and if we don't do something about it's going to bring even more destruction," she said.

Deputy Director General for Climate Change and Air Quality Thuli Khumalo received the memorandum and promised to deliver it to the relevant departments.

