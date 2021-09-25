Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 24 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

FILE: Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 24 September 2021:

PowerBall: 14, 17, 24, 31, 43 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 05, 06, 17, 18, 21 PB: 06

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

