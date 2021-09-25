IFP wants to retain Nkandla Municipality in the upcoming elections

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal said it wanted to retain the Nkandla Municipality in the upcoming polls.

On Friday, the party held a rally in the area ahead of its national manifesto launch, which will be held in Durban next week.

It has urged its supporters to play their part come election day and said it wanted to continue governing.

Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “We came here to encourage the people of Nkandla that they must continue the journey that they’ve started with the IFP.”

Hlabisa said residents in KwaZulu-Natal had enough of the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), pointing to corruption.

He said although his party previously lost the province to the ANC, they were slowly making progress to retain it.

“That is why they brought us back in 2016 and that is why they made us the official opposition.”

Hlabisa will on Saturday morning embark on another campaign in Melmoth, in the northern part of the province.