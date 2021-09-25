Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads

Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic officials are on Saturday urging motorists to be extra vigilant this long weekend.

Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.

Gauteng traffic spokesperson Sello Maremane said: “A heavy motor vehicle overturned on the N12 next to Kliprivier offramp where four people died. In a separate incident in Randfontein, two bakkies collided, leaving two people dead. We are really concerned about the attitude and conduct of our road users.”

Last year, over the same period, 49 people died on the province’s roads.

Scores of holidaymakers are expected to return to the province on Sunday with further incidents anticipated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.