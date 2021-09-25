Hlengiwe Mkhize to be laid to rest on Saturday

Friends, colleagues and relatives of Mkhize will gather at the Fourways Memorial Park Chapel on Saturday morning to bid farewell to the veteran politician.

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday in an Official Category 2 Funeral with police honours.

The 69-year-old deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities died last Thursday after being admitted to hospital at the end of last month.

Mkhize was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

She'll be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery.

At a memorial service held in her honour on Thursday, many paid tribute Mkhize, describing her as an exemplary leader, a phenomenal woman, a stalwart and a champion.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the congregation she hadn't just lost a colleague but an older sister who’d be missed dearly.

