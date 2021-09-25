Minister Blade Nzimande appeals for information on students' deaths

Two students from UFS were attacked and killed by unknown attackers who demanded cash, laptops and cellphones at their private accommodation.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said on Saturday that he was saddened by the passing of another student linked to the Phuthaditjhaba shooting.

The incident also claimed the life of Vukani Zikalala who was a student at the Itemoheleng campus of the Maluti TVET College.

Zikalala was staying in the same private accommodation with the other two students from the University of the Free State.

Nzimande urged residents to assist authorities.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said, "Minister Nzimande urges members of the community with any information that might lead to the successful arrest and conviction of these assailants to contact Phuthaditjhaba police services's colonel Moren Motloung on 082 479 3313, captain Boy Makhubo on 082 332 3418 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

He appealed to both institutions to provide support to the affected students.

