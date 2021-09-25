EC man arrested after woman found dead in his room

Asiphe Mdodana is believed to have been seen drinking with the suspect at a store in the Matwebu Location, in the Eastern Cape, last week.

CAPE TOWN - A 27-year-old man is spending the weekend behind bars after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a young woman in Mbizana.

When the 21-year-old woman failed to return home later that day, her family alerted the authorities.

Police said her body was later found inside the room of the suspect, situated at the back of the store.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “Information was received that she was in the company of the suspect earlier in the day and the local community went to his room. They opened the door and found her lying dead on the floor. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.”

The man was tracked down on Wednesday, five days after the attack.

