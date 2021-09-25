COVID-19 update: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths

The Health Department says 16,781,838 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says it had recorded 2,261 new infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,894,342.

Gauteng recorded 237 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

312 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 86,967 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,756,693 representing a recovery rate of 95,2%.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal at 21%, followed by the Western Cape at 20% and the Free State accounting for 13%.

There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

