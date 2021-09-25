Cele to launch Blue Operational Concept in KZN

The campaign under the theme: “Extending Our Reach Through Blue Light Visibility” aims to prevent and combat a number of crimes that include gender-based violence and aggravated robberies.

JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to increase police visibility in KwaZulu-Natal, Police Minister Bheki Cele will be launching the country in Blue Operational Concept in Amaoti near Durban on Saturday afternoon.

“The Country in Blue Operational Concept will see all operational SAPS vehicle's being driven by members of the SAPS with the emergency warning blue lights switched on in order to enhance and heighten police visibility from sunset to sunrise (18:00 to 06:00),” a statement by the SAPS said.

National commissioner of the SAPS General Khehla Sithole will be in attendance alongside KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

“This concept aims to prevent and combat a host of crimes which include all 17 community reported crimes. These include GBVF, aggravated robberies such as carjacking, business and residential robberies commonly known as trio crimes as well as tracing of wanted suspects and the proliferation of firearms,” it added.

