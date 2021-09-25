ANC not capable of governing local government, says DA

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says there is nothing to celebrate at a local level, calling South Africa a “failed state”.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Saturday that the ANC was not capable of governing the country's municipalities anymore, adding it was time for the party to "step aside".

The DA is trying to dethrone the ANC in a number of municipalities and key metros at the local government elections in November.

The party launched its manifesto on Saturday calling on South Africans to vote the ANC out of power.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said there was nothing to celebrate at a local level, calling it a “failed state”.

But she said real change at a national level had to start in local government.

“Local government is ground zero for turning our country around. If we want to see a more prosperous South Africa it must in the sphere of government closest to every citizen,” she said.

The party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse said the ANC had failed dismally in the past and should make way for other parties to govern.

“The ANC is not capable of governing anymore. They served their purpose of fighting to dismantle apartheid. It’s time for them to step aside and allow new leadership in our country that serves the purpose of residents and no one else.”

