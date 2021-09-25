ANC leaders head to Limpopo to mobilise voters ahead of elections

With just 36 days to go before the South Africans head to the polls, the party is hard at work trying to drum up support and encourage its members to go out and vote on 1 November.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has deployed some of its top leaders to various provinces this weekend to mobilise voters for the local government elections.

With just 36 days to go before the South Africans head to the polls, the party is hard at work trying to drum up support and encourage its members to go out and vote on 1 November.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is spending the weekend in Limpopo, he will be campaigning in the Peter Mokaba sub-region in Polokwane.

He is in wards 25 and 26 on Saturday and will move on to wards 13 and 14 on Sunday.

NEC member Thoko Didiza is also in Limpopo on Saturday, campaigning in the Maruleng sub-region.

The ANC is hoping to increase its support base in the province after it secured 68,75% of the vote in the last municipal elections in 2016.

Party chairperson Gwede Mantashe is leading the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape in the OR Tambo region on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the party is expected to launch its election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday.