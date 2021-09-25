All systems go for DA’s manifesto launch

Saturday’s manifesto launch by the DA is expected to incorporate entertainment and speeches by some of the party’s mayoral candidates.

CAPE TOWN - It's all systems go for the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s national manifesto launch on Saturday morning where the party will outline its pledge to voters.

The DA is one of the first major parties to launch its manifesto in preparation for the local government elections in November.

The party's leadership on Friday briefed the media about its state of readiness for the launch.

Saturday’s manifesto launch by the DA is expected to incorporate entertainment and speeches by some of the party’s mayoral candidates.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said earlier this week that the manifesto would seek to act as a guide to how municipalities should function.

“The great thing about our offer in this election is that we're talking about ourselves. we're talking about our unique selling proposition. What is that? It's where we govern, we get things done.”

But political analyst Ralph Mathekga said things wouldn’t be so easy for the party at the polls as it tries to win back lost votes from parties like the FF Plus.

“I think that the DA is concerned about the Freedom Front Plus. They're concerned about the votes that have begun trickling towards the FF Plus like in the previous national election. The trend will most likely continue.”

The DA said it managed to register a candidate in every single ward.

