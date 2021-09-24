WHO's Covax forced to cut COVID vaccine deliveries to Africa by 25%

WHO epidemiologist, Doctor Impouma Benido, said that a third of coronavirus vaccine doses pledged have so far had reached Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Supply shortages and export bans have forced the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Covax mechanism to reduce COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Africa this year by 25%.

The World Health Organization Africa said that Covax was expected to deliver 470 million doses to Africa this year.

The platform was created to provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Four million COVID-19 shots have arrived in the continent, via this platform, this past week.

WHO epidemiologist, Doctor Impouma Benido, said that a third of coronavirus vaccine doses pledged have so far had reached Africa.

"The pace of vaccination in Africa must rise by over seven times to around 150 million per month on average to meet the global goal of vaccinating 70% of every country's population."

More than 207,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.