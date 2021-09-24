Western Cape govt promises justice after murder of GBV activist

Jacquelene Mpontsana died after being doused with petrol and set alight during a domestic dispute earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Government has expressed outrage after a woman who worked to fight the scourge of gender-based violence was killed, allegedly at the hands of her partner.

The 40-year-old Gugulethu woman had apparently reunited with her boyfriend shortly before the attack.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Western Cape director Geraldine Thopps said this crime was particularly concerning and tragic because Mpontsana was at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Mpontsana was responsible for inspecting SAPS stations for their compliance to assist victims of gender-based violence.

She was first appointed in the Western Cape Department of Community Safety in 2005 and had since performed a number of different roles.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said staff members had been left reeling following the murder of Jacque, as she was fondly known.

He said in Jacque's honour, they were going to ensure the perpetrator of this crime was brought to justice.

