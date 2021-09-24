WC Transport MEC Mitchell extends closure of B97 taxi route

The route between Bellville and Mbekweni, in Paarl was closed in July after efforts to end taxi violence between taxi associations failed.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Transport Daylin Mitchell on Friday announced that the B97 taxi route closure would be extended for another two months.

The route between Bellville and Mbekweni, in Paarl was closed in July after efforts to end taxi violence between taxi associations failed.

MEC Daylin Mitchell said that the two taxi ranks in Mbekweni and an informal rank in Bellville would be closed for a further two months from Saturday.

"In consultation with the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, the City of Cape Town and the Drakensberg Municipality have decided to extend the closure of the B97 route," the MEC said.

He added that the arbitration process between the parties was not yet complete and illegal operations on the B97 route continued.

Mitchell said that the arbitrator had until the end of the month to gather evidence and was due to submit her report and findings at the end of October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.