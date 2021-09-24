Suspect due in court on Monday for murder of Asiphe Mdodana (21)

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, almost a week after 21-year-old Asiphe Mdodana was found dead in the man’s Eastern Cape home.

CAPE TOWN - A man is behind bars facing a murder charge after the body of a young woman was found in his home in the Eastern Cape.

Police arrested him on Wednesday, almost a week after 21-year-old Asiphe Mdodana was found dead.

Police believe Mdodana and the suspect were drinking together at a store last Friday.

Later they're believed to have gone to the suspect's room situated at the back of the store in the Matwebu location.

When the young woman failed to return home, her family became worried and reported her missing.

Police received information that Mdodana was seen in the suspect's company earlier that day - and residents then went to his room.

The SAPS said when they opened the door, they found her lying on the floor. She'd been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect was only traced days later and he was apprehended and charged for her murder.

He's due to appear in court on Monday.

