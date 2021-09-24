NSRI issues Port Alfred swimming warning as sharks feed on whale carcass

The whale carcass is gradually drifting closer to shore.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that there was an increased shark presence in Port Alfred where the carcass of a humpback whale had been spotted.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "The NSRI and Ndlambe Municipality are urging public caution along the Port Alfred coastline where the carcass of a humpback whale has been spotted about a kilometre offshore on the western edge of Port Alfred and drifting in an easterly direction with a visible shark presence at the whale carcass."

Lambinon said that rescue officials were keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We are repeating to bather to not swim at Port Alfred beaches because of the increased shark presence. The whale carcass is gradually drifting closer to shore and is expected to beach and this is being monitored."

