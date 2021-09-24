Motorists urged to be vigilant on roads over Heritage Day long weekend

Traffic volumes started picking up on Thursday, with many taking advantage of the break to travel. Major routes coming in and out of Gauteng are expected to be congested again on Sunday as holidaymakers head home.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police are calling on every driver in the country to be extra careful on the roads this Heritage Day long weekend.

Traffic volumes started picking up on Thursday, with many taking advantage of the break to travel.

Major routes coming in and out of Gauteng are expected to be congested again on Sunday as holidaymakers head home.

The Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane: "The following freeways and routes are expected to busy this weekend: the N3 Johannesburg to Durban; the N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom; the N1 Pretoria to Polokwane; the N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg; the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.