Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo to be laid to rest on Friday

Matongo will be honoured with a civic funeral on Friday for the service he rendered to the council and the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral for the late Joburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo, is set to take place on Friday morning.

Matongo, who was sworn in as mayor in August following the passing of Geoff Makhubo, died in a car crash last weekend while travelling on the Golden Highway.

He had been campaigning in Soweto, along with African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Two other people were also killed.

While his tenure at the helm of the City of Joburg was short, many have celebrated the late mayor for his humanity and his commitment to service delivery.

Matongo will be honoured with a civic funeral on Friday for the service he rendered to the council and the city.

Members of the ANC gathered at the late mayor’s home in Lenasia South on Thursday to pay homage to his family and his legacy of selfless leadership.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Matongo was committed to improving the lives of Joburg residents.

"He was a truly outstanding leader and we are going to carry on with the vision that he had for the city," Ramaphosa said.

Matongo will be buried at West Park Cemetery.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.