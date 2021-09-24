IFP Youth Brigade seeks line-up of younger candidates in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal the IFP is out on the hustings on Friday and its youth brigade is banging the drum for youth participation.

DURBAN - With 38 days to go until the local government elections, political parties are stepping up their campaigning activities.

In KwaZulu-Natal the IFP is out on the hustings today and its youth brigade is banging the drum for youth participation.

Young people traditionally don’t show up at the polls in their numbers and the IFP Youth Brigade is hoping a younger line-up of candidates will change that in the province.

It’s drawn comparisons to its major rival in the province, the ANC, which this week saw members of its own youth league take to the streets to demand representation in the PR candidates lists.

READ:

KZN ANC says it values ANCYL after protests over youth representation

IFP Youth Brigade chairperson Sanele Zondo said with them, it was a different case.

“We have a municipality that is led by a young man, a 29-year-old, and we have speakers who are youths, we have deputy mayors who are youths.”

Zondo maintained they were ready to serve and deliver on their party’s promises.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa warmly received by party supporters as he arrives in Nkandla, ahead of the elections campaign in the area. -NM pic.twitter.com/W0o2U6E3SA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.