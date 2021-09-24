IFP leader Hlabisa: I chose to pay tribute to Buthelezi with election posters

Velenkosini Hlabisa’s image does not appear on the IFP’s election posters, but he told journalists it was a matter of respect for founding president Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

NKANDLA - The IFP’s leader has moved to squash speculation that he’s just a front.

The look and feel of the IFP’s election posters has been a hot topic of late and Hlabisa said the absence of his face on campaign materials was actually his idea.

“It is Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who worked for more than 50 years in this country as well as in the kingdom of the Zulu monarch. I made the proposal that let is dedicate the year to him.”

He also said the party could not hold a celebration to honour Buthelezi due to COVID-19, but they didn’t want that to stop them using other avenues to honour him.

“Our victory in this election will be a tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. That is why we are using his face, with whatever song and slogan, we are paying tribute to him.”

Hlabisa maintained that he was the one leading the party.

Hlabisa takes to the podium to address those gathering here at the Nkandla Municipal Stadium.



The party will launch its election manifesto in Durban, next week Thursday. pic.twitter.com/65bw33SeuU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2021

