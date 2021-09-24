GDE: More officials could face charges over school decontamination contracts

The department has laid criminal complaints against three senior managers as part of the recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that more officials could be charged over the R431 million school decontamination scandal.

The department has laid criminal complaints against three senior managers as part of the recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Millions of rands were irregularly paid by the department to companies for decontamination of the province's schools.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona: "Even though we do not want to pre-judge the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, it is paramount to reiterate our position in this matter, that officials who caused this expenditure need to be taken to task."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.