Gauteng govt set to mark Heritage Day at Cradle of Humankind

The Cradle of Humankind is one of the world’s most important heritage sites - the area has produced an enormous amount of information about the origins of mankind.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government is expected to mark Heritage Day at the historic Cradle of Humankind in Maropeng on Friday.

It said that the event would be held under the theme 'The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating South Africa’s intangible cultural heritage'.

The Arts and Culture Department said that this year's programme would include a multicultural food and fashion market, craft market and musical dance performances from different cultural groups.

It also said that the event would be fully compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

Spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana: "We are also using this event to showcase our rich cultural heritage as a province."

