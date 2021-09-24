Frustrated ANC staff give up hope of being paid outstanding salaries

The party informed employees that it would once again not be able to pay their salaries for a third month in a row.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC)'s financial crisis continues, frustrated staff members said that they had lost hope that they would receive their outstanding salaries.

The party informed employees that it would once again not be able to pay their salaries for a third month in a row.

The ANC said that it was in a challenging position where it had to also raise resources for the upcoming local government elections and its budgets had been reduced to a minimum.

Staff member Mandla Qwane said that the party had given no indication on when they could expect what was due to them.

"Because of the organisation discipline that governs us, we have taken a decision that we will focus on the elections work while at the same time, parallel to it, we will be pushing for this mess to be resolved. It's clear that we've gotten to the point where there's nothing that gives us hope for the next day."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.