Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to be laid to rest on Saturday

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Hlengiwe Mkhize will be honoured with an official funeral category 2 at her home in Johannesburg on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The 69-year-old Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities died last Thursday at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after being admitted at the end of last month.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

Mkhize will be honoured with an official funeral category 2 at her home in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The national flag will continue to be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until after she's been laid to rest.

Friends and loved ones gathered in Randburg on Thursday to pay tribute to Mkhize. She was described by some as an exemplary leader, a phenomenal woman, a stalwart and a champion.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane: "For me, I haven't just lost a colleague, I've lost an older sister."

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile thanked Mkhize's relatives for allowing her to be part of the ANC family and for lending her to the liberation struggle.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.