DA going into local govt elections without a clear plan - analyst

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) still had many voters to convince.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has come under fire for what one analyst said was campaigning for the local government elections without a real plan.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that the DA still had many voters to convince.

The party will launch its manifesto on Saturday.

Announcing its manifesto plans on Friday, the DA said that the document would serve as a blueprint for towns and cities.

The party also wants to win outright majorities in key metros to avoid coalitions.

But political analyst Mathekga said that the DA would have a mountain to climb if it wanted to convince voters.

"It looks as if the DA is going into this election without a clear agenda," he said.

Mathekga said that the inexperience of some of its mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Cape Town was part of the DA's plan to usher in a younger leadership.

"In the city of Johannesburg, yes they could claim with a mayor who has not had that experience because they know exactly that if there is any chance of a coalition there."

The party said that it had managed to field a candidate in every ward for the very first time.

WATCH: DA’s gears up for manifesto launch: Give us an uninterrupted 5-year term in Gauteng

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.