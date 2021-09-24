Go

CT youth demand SA government act quickly on climate change

Young people turned out in their numbers on a sunny Heritage Day afternoon to highlight the issue of climate change.

Members of the African Climate Alliance, a youth-led organisation, handed over a memorandum to the South African government on 24 September 2021 demanding an end to all public and private capital investment in fossil fuel-intensive industries and a commitment to eliminate all fossil fuel electricity production by 2035. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Young handed over a memorandum at Parliament in Cape Town on Friday demanding government act swiftly on climate change.

The event was organised by the African Climate Alliance, a youth-led organisation which aims to act and advocate for climate justice.

Gabriel Klaasen from the African Climate Alliance said they kept hearing the line "the young people are the leaders of tomorrow", but they're taking action in the present and want to be heard.

"We are not going to sit idly by as they squander our future for their own pockets, it's over with this profits over people story. It's time to invest in the people."

Deputy director general for climate change and air quality Thuli Khumalo received the memorandum.

"It is a process, it is not going to be an overnight thing, government is committed. I can tell you now, the climate change bill has been approved by Cabinet."

Today's march was part of a global youth movement that sees thousands of young people across the world march and protest to demand faster and more decisive action on climate change.

