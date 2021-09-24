Cele concerned by the increasing number of GBV cases involving police officers

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at Popcru’s two-day central executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Thursday, where he called on police members to improve their treatment of GBV victims.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that officers were dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) within their own ranks while trying to stop the scourge in communities around the country.

The police minister said that he was concerned by the growing number of gender-based violence incidents involving police officers.

"If there is one thing that is gripping in the police service, it's the gender-based violence of the members of the South African Police Service."

Cele has called on officers to stop turning away victims of GBV when they report domestic violence.

"She comes for the first time to report, she comes for the second time and you chase her away to go and negotiate. She doesn't come for the third time. You know why she doesn't come for the third time? She's dead."

He said that it was important for police officers to fight gender-based violence internally and externally.

