Affordable housing key issue for Good's CT mayoral candidate Herron

Good mayoral candidate Brett Herron on Thursday outlined his vision for Cape Town ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

CAPE TOWN - Building affordable homes and spatial transformation tops the to-do list of the Good Party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Brett Herron on Thursday outlined his vision for the city ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

He is a former City of Cape Town mayco member for transport.

Herron said that around 400,000 people were on Cape Town’s housing waiting list.

He said that the city had a massive task to make affordable housing opportunities available.

"We will also implement a mandatory, inclusionary housing policy. This is where property developers, private developers who apply for additional development rights, in exchange for those development rights - those development rights belong to the public - they must contribute to affordable housing."

Issues regarding homelessness, water tariffs and public transport are other areas that the Good party vows to address.

