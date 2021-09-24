3 people found dead after blaze in informal dwelling in Tafelsig

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died in a fire in Mitchells Plain.

The blaze broke out inside a wendy house in Tafelsig on Friday morning.

The city's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse: "On the scene, firefighters found two informal dwellings ablaze. The bodies of the father, mother and their daughter were discovered amongst the debris. The fire was extinguished at 3.08am and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."

