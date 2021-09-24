Go

2,783 new COVID cases, 155 deaths recorded in SA over last 24 hours

On the vaccine front, government is aiming to innoculate 70% of the population. So far, just over 16.7 million vaccinations have been administered.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 2,783 new coronavirus infections had been recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, taking South Africa's known caseload to 2.8 million.

Over the same period, 155 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, taking the known national death toll to 86,655.

On the vaccine front, government is aiming to innoculate 70% of the population. So far, just over 16.7 million vaccinations have been administered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA