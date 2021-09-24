2,783 new COVID cases, 155 deaths recorded in SA over last 24 hours

On the vaccine front, government is aiming to innoculate 70% of the population. So far, just over 16.7 million vaccinations have been administered.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 2,783 new coronavirus infections had been recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, taking South Africa's known caseload to 2.8 million.

Over the same period, 155 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, taking the known national death toll to 86,655.

