Zuma to know in Oct whether Billy Downer will remain prosecutor in his case

Two days of legal arguments saw Jacob Zuma's legal counsel accusing Billy Downer of criminal activities and wanting to prosecute him at any cost. The ex-president's lawyer Dali Mpofu said Zuma deserved to be tried by a lawyer who is dispassionate.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma will know in about four weeks whether his bid to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial was successful.

Zuma’s legal team on Wednesday wrapped up its special plea application to have Downer removed from the case.

He and French arms company Thales are charged with corruption and a raft of other offences related to the 1999 arms deal.

Two days of legal arguments saw Zuma's legal counsel accusing Downer of criminal activities and wanting to prosecute him at any cost.

The ex-president's lawyer Dali Mpofu said Zuma deserved to be tried by a lawyer who was dispassionate.

“Like any other accused, Zuma must be tried by a dispassionate prosecutor like the people in the court next door or any other court. They all deserve to be tried by a prosecutor who is not overzealous,” he said.

Wim Trengove, representing the State, responded saying Zuma was raising old complaints and relying on conspiracies.

“There are no material disputes of facts. Mr Zuma realises he has not made a case on the papers at all. He’s not asking for an opportunity to abuse any other evidence, he realises that his conspiracy theories do not stand up,” Trengove said.

Judge Piet Koen will make his ruling on 26 October.

