Winning Joburg the best gift we can give Jolidee Matongo's family - ANC's Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that while Matongo’s passing had left the organisation with a sense of deep loss, his legacy would be the driving force for the party to reclaim the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that the passing of the newly-elected Johannesburg mayor, Jodilee Matongo, has actually re-energised the organisation to transform and improve its structures.
The party paid homage to the late mayor at his home in Lenasia south on Thursday.
That’s where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to convey his condolences to Matongo’s family.
Matongo, who was a decorated member of the governing party, died in a car crash on Saturday while travelling on the Golden Highway.
He had been in Soweto campaigning, along with Ramaphosa.
An array of flowers were laid in front of the late Joburg mayor’s home, while ANC members clad in black, green and gold from branches across Johannesburg sang their tributes to the legacy of Matongo.
#JodileeMatongo Members from various branches of the ANC are paying tribute to Matongo in song. pic.twitter.com/4tRVKTNDraEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2021
At a time when many criticise the gap that has opened up between the ANC and society, many at his home said that Matongo’s life should serve as a reminder of the importance of staying grounded and of being one with the people.
"He just hit the ground running. He was all over in the community," one mourner said.
"This has re-energised our cadres in Johannesburg to work for total victory, knowing very well that when they win Johannesburg, it will be the best gift we can give to Jolidee's family and to the people of Johannesburg. Let us go and win the city."
Matongo is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.
