Winning Joburg the best gift we can give Jolidee Matongo's family - ANC's Mabe

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that while Matongo’s passing had left the organisation with a sense of deep loss, his legacy would be the driving force for the party to reclaim the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that the passing of the newly-elected Johannesburg mayor, Jodilee Matongo, has actually re-energised the organisation to transform and improve its structures.

The party paid homage to the late mayor at his home in Lenasia south on Thursday.

That’s where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to convey his condolences to Matongo’s family.

Matongo, who was a decorated member of the governing party, died in a car crash on Saturday while travelling on the Golden Highway.

He had been in Soweto campaigning, along with Ramaphosa.

An array of flowers were laid in front of the late Joburg mayor’s home, while ANC members clad in black, green and gold from branches across Johannesburg sang their tributes to the legacy of Matongo.